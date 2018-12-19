See Kate’s special hand-signed Christmas card Queen of cards!

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the royal family to enjoy a pre-Christmas lunch with the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon, after a month of attending festive engagements and preparing for the big day. One thing Kate can confidently tick off her list is 'send Christmas cards' as it looks like she's really mastered the game this year. The Duchess sent a special Christmas card to a prominent member of the RAF Air Cadets, and hand-signed it 'Catherine'. The card featured the adorable photo of her family - Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte - from their festive shoot in Norfolk and the envelope was embossed with silver 'C' and 'W' signatures. It was addressed to Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty CBE who shared it on Twitter and touchingly wrote: "This very special Xmas Card is for every single member of @aircadets."

SEE: All the royal Christmas cards sent this year

See the special card with Kate's signature here

This year, William and Kate surprised royal watchers by releasing a very casual Christmas photo for their cards. The couple donned jeans and welly boots as they posed at their country home, Anmer Hall. The youngest of the family, Louis, who is seven months old, adorably stole the show as he bounced up and down in his mum's arms. Charlotte, three, was sandwiched between her parents while big brother George energetically climbed onto William's shoulders. Prince Harry and Meghan - who are enjoying their first Christmas before the arrival of their first child - chose to share a never-before-seen photo from their royal wedding reception in Windsor, which showed the couple watching the fireworks at Frogmore House.

READ: Palace reveals why Duchess of Cornwall missed the Queen's Christmas party

WATCH: Kate arrives at Buckingham Palace for the Christmas luncheon

Loading the player...

On her arrival to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, Kate looked lovely in pink and flashed her winning smile at the camera. Every year in the week leading up to the 25 December, Her Majesty hosts a big luncheon for extended members of her family. It's an opportunity for the monarch to catch up with all of her relatives, before she retreats to Sandringham where she is joined by only her immediate family. Does this mean that Christmas has officially started?

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.