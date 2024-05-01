Prince William gives heartwarming update on Princess Kate and their three children

At the grand opening of James Place Newcastle on Tuesday in Tyne, England, Prince William shared a touching update on his wife, Princess Kate, amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

When inquired by attendees about the well-being of Kate and their children, the Prince of Wales reassuringly responded, "All doing well," and then shifted his attention to commend one of the attendees for the badge on her shirt.

During his visit, William expressed his appreciation to the women who came to see the charity's new centre, which is dedicated to providing support to men experiencing suicidal crises in the region. He gratefully said, "Thank you for being here."

This update comes shortly after the Princess of Wales, in a brave announcement on March 22, disclosed her diagnosis with cancer, the specifics of which have not been made public.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates

Kate shared: "Following my surgery, which was initially believed to be non-cancerous, tests showed that cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."

The royal couple, who are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, a touching black-and-white throwback photo of their wedding day was posted on their official Instagram account.

Prince Wiliam gives health update to fan

In light of Kate's health challenges, William had briefly stepped back from public engagements. However, he returned to the public eye earlier this month, attending events in West London and Surrey.

During one visit to a food redistribution charity, he received cards for Kate, who had just released a new portrait to celebrate their son Louis' 6th birthday. The gestures evidently moved the prince deeply. William reflected, "It's very touching to see so much support for Kate during this time."

The Princess of Wales has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer

Following these engagements, William visited St. Michael's Church of England High School near Birmingham, where he shared a light-hearted "dad joke," showing signs of good spirits despite the personal challenges.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen at their first official public event since the palace revealed that the King is also undergoing treatment for cancer, the details of which remain private.

The Prince of Wales with Princess Kate in 2023

In a statement following Kate's announcement, a spokesperson conveyed that Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage."

It was shared that Charles has been in close contact with his beloved daughter-in-law, offering his unwavering support during this difficult time.

He remarked, "Catherine is showing remarkable strength, and we are all behind her every step of the way."

The Princess is being supported by her family

What type of cancer does Kate have?

The type of cancer has not been disclosed by Kensington Palace as the senior members of the royal family endeavour to keep her personal health and medical records private.

Why did Princess Kate have surgery?

The reasons for Princess Kate's major abdominal surgery which she underwent in January have not been disclosed. It was thought at the time that the procedure was non-cancerous, however, subsequent tests found that cancer was present.

On 17 January, it was confirmed by Kensington Palace that Kate had been admitted to the private London Clinic for planned abdominal surgery.

The palace released a lengthy statement, which added: "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

Police officers stand guard outside The London Clinic after Princess Kate underwent planned surgery

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

How long did Princess Kate stay in hospital?

The royal was discharged from the London Clinic on 29 January after a 13-day stay in hospital.

Kensington Palace shared in a statement at the time: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

