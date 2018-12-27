Royal couple Prince Mihailo and Princess Ljubica welcome their first baby – find out the gender and name A Boxing Day royal baby!

Christmas was definitely a special day for our royal family, with everyone including the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex reuniting to attend church with the Queen. But over in Belgrade, the Serbian royal family were welcoming their newest family member, a baby girl.

Prince Mihailo and Princess Ljubica welcomed their first daughter on Boxing Day, with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander, Prince Mihailo's cousin, making the announcement. The statement read: "His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander announces with joy that Their Royal Highnesses Prince Mihailo and Princess Ljubica had a baby girl Natalija in Belgrade on Wednesday, 26 December 2018 at 10:15 am.

"Their Royal Highnesses Crown Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine are joined by their children in congratulating and wishing their first cousins and Natalija good health and happiness."

Prince Mihailo and Princess Ljubica have been married for two years, having tied the knot on 23 October 2016 in the Church of Saint George in Oplenac. For her big day, Ljubica looked stunning in her flowing white wedding dress featuring a stylish off-shoulder sheer and embroidered sleeve and a voluminous skirt. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down wavy style and accessorised with a floor-length veil.

Following their vows, the couple and their guests attended a reception at the White Palace, which was hosted by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

Crown Prince Alexander wished the newlyweds a happy life together in his speech. He said: "It is my duty and privilege to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Ljubica in our home, and to greet the bride's and groom's parents, wishing and hoping that good fortune, health, and family blessings follow the new couple and be in our homes, through them and in them".

Prince Mihailo is the son of the late HRH Prince Tomislav and HRH Princess Linda. He was born in 1985 in London. He earned Master’s degree from University of Warwick. Princess Ljubica was born and raised in Belgrade, where she completed her master studies at the Faculty of Pharmacy.