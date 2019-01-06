Kate Middleton and Prince William take very special friends to church What a lovely get-together for the close friends

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted for the first time this year on Sunday, as they headed to the church service in Sandringham - and they had some very special friends in tow. The guests were identified in photos shared by royal blogger Teatime With The Cambridges. Among the group were Prince Louis' godmother Lady Laura Meade and her husband James who delivered the best man speech for William at his and Kate's 2011 wedding. Emilia Jardine-Paterson - who is Prince George's godmother - also attended the service with the royals, along with her husband David. Princess Charlotte's godfather Thomas van Straubenzee was also there. The group were full of smiles as they made the trip to the Sunday service.

Kate beati the chill by wrapping up in blue. She looked stunning in her blue Catherine Walker & Co coat, which she previously wore during an engagement in Oslo. Underneath, the Duchess wore her navy and white polkadot dress from LK Bennett. She matched the stunning coat with another adorable headband - this time a blue Jane Taylor piece, which royal style fans on Twitter are already coveting. Polishing off the January look, Kate accessorised with purple pointed Prada pumps, gloves and a Jimmy Choo clutch bag. Her Annoushka pearl-drop earrings provided the perfect finishing touch to the outfit.

Next week, the family will return to London for the start of the new school term. Wednesday is set to be an extra-special day for them as Kate celebrates her 37th birthday – the first one with baby Prince Louis. It's expected that Kate will celebrate away from the spotlight.

