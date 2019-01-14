Duchess Meghan's special day out with Prince Harry revealed The royal couple will head out together on Monday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a very special day planned together on Monday - the royal couple will travel to Birkenhead in Merseyside for their first official engagement of the year. Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their first child in the spring, will visit Tomorrow's Women Wirral, an organisation that supports women in vulnerable circumstances. It was set up in 2011 to support women on their release from prison, and now offers a range of training courses and workshops for more than 6,000 local women, including support groups around mental health issues, domestic abuse and addiction.

Meghan and Harry will attend their first joint engagement of the year today

Meghan, who is very passionate about women's rights, will no doubt be keen to hear about the work of the organisation - and she and Harry will also be meeting some of the women to hear about their experiences.

The couple will also visit the Hive, Wirral Youth Zone, created by the charity OnSide Youth Zones, which is developing modern youth facilities across the UK. The Hive aims to provide a safe environment for young people to help them build key skills and raise their aspirations and confidence. Excitingly for locals, the Duke and Duchess will also meet members of the public in Hamilton Square when they will view a new sculpture marking the 100th anniversary of the death of Birkenhead war poet Wilfred Owen.

While this is Meghan and Harry's first joint engagement of 2019, Meghan has already attended her own solo event - since she announced her first royal patronages on Thursday. Kensington Palace revealed that Meghan has been appointed patron of the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, animal rescue charity The Mayhew and female employment cause Smart Works. Following the statement, the Duchess made her first public visit to Smart Works - a charity which helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.