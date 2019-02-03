Meghan Markle's fan reveals how her kind gesture helped change their life This is so lovely!

The Duchess of Sussex had an army of fans long before she became a member of the royal family, having carved her own career as an actress in Suits. And one of her biggest fans, Emily Sorrells, has opened up in a heartwarming blog post about how the kind-hearted Duchess helped change her life after they met in 2016. Emily wrote about how she was a "walking mound of self-doubt and anxiety," until she "found the inspiration in Meghan Markle that taught me the meaning of confidence and gave me a new definition of value for myself." Emily met Meghan when she went to watch her live interview at AOL HQ in New York, where she was sitting in the front row. Meghan made a special mention about her while talking about social media in the interview, before walking down from the stage to give her a hug and a letter.

Meghan at the AOL interview in 2016

Emily was overwhelmed by the experience, and said that by Meghan giving her the letter, "she went out of her way to make me feel more special than I ever thought I could deserve." After the interview was over, Meghan then went to talk to Emily in person, and although Emily was nervous, the then-actress did her best to make her feel more relaxed, with Emily recalling: "During most of our conversation her hand was on my arm in an attempt to make me feel less terrified." Emily added: "I will forever remember the day I met my idol and my inspiration, I will never forget all she has done for me. I am so grateful and happier than I have never been in my entire life." She continued: "She has proven to me that she is, in fact, a caring and genuine human being. She is not fake for the cameras or trying to portray something different than her real self to the media. She is just lovely. Thank you thank you thank you Meghan."

The Duchess makes a lot of time for her fans

This isn’t the only time that Meghan has shown how much her fans mean to her. Although she has since had to shut down her social media accounts after marrying Prince Harry in May, she very much enjoyed reuniting with a follower who used to message her on Instagram during her royal tour in New Zealand. Hannah Sergel had waited in the crowds to see Meghan while she was at the Viaduct Harbour, and a video released showed Meghan's face light up as she realised Hannah was there. Hannah held up a sign saying: "It's Hannah from Instagram," and Meghan went over to her to say hi.

