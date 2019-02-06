Meghan Markle's friends reveal fears about emotional trauma suffered through pregnancy: report The Duchess' friends are very worried about her

The Duchess of Sussex's closest friends have revealed that they worry about the emotional trauma she has suffered during her pregnancy. It comes after HELLO! exclusively reported that Kensington Palace staff are spending hours each week moderating sexist and racist comments directed at the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex. Talking to People, one friend of Duchess Meghan said: "Meg has always sat silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths." They continued: "We worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It's wrong to put anyone under this much emotional trauma, let alone when they're pregnant." The concerned comments were published as part of a report on Wednesday, which featured interviews with some of Meghan's closest friends and former colleagues, who all wanted to remain anonymous.

EXCLUSIVE: Kensington Palace is battling shocking online abuse aimed at Duchesses and their fans

The friend added: "Meg spends so much time taking care of everyone else- we want to stand up against the bullying down. Harry is an incredible husband and takes such good care of her. We feel so lucky that someone's come into her life who takes care of her the way she takes care of all of us. Now we want to stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about who our friend - a mother-to-be - really is."

READ: Social media giants will be forced to tackle bullying online

Meghan's pals say the real person they know is a million miles away from how she is being portrayed by some people, and in some areas of the media. And the negativity continues online too. We exclusively reported that a handful of internet users have made violent threats towards Meghan and Kate, while others are targeting 'rival' fans for vicious personal abuse. A Kensington Palace source told us: "The Palace has always monitored comments but it’s a hugely time consuming thing. They can block certain words, but some of it is quite serious. Over the course of last year, with hundreds of thousands of comments, there were two or three that were violent threats. You can delete and report and block people and the police have options around particular people. It’s something you have to manage because there’s no other way to control it."

Make a stand. Say #HelloToKindness. Post your message of kindness on Instagram today.