See what Prince Charles' horoscopes predict for him in 2019 It's going to be one dynamic year…

Passionate, independent and making a statement wherever they go – that's the common traits of Scorpios, the star sign Prince Charles falls under. Having celebrated his 70th birthday last November, we wondered what this year has in store for the Prince of Wales – so we asked astrologer Venus & Vesta to read his astrology chart:

Dynamic year

2019 will be a dynamic year for Prince Charles as he benefits from planetary moves that allow him to make the right alignments with people and causes he feels passionately about. Prince Charles will be deeply affected by the move of Uranus the planet of change into Taurus on 6 March, as this dynamic planet will directly connect to Charles’ own birth moon which also connects with his North Node destiny point. This is big news for the soon to be King as the future he is karmically tied to now starts to unfold. The Queen’s birth sun is at the same place, (as she is an earthy Taurean), so they could both be involved in a shift of power, whether planned or unexpected.

Bold moves

Uranus will keep sparking this point which is in the Duke of Cornwall’s career sector (similar to Camilla), so we can expect a series of events and announcements to unfold throughout this year and next, as both the Queen and Prince Charles make a series of bold moves. Jupiter the planet of expansion will give Charles many opportunities to move forward with and complete some of his personal projects in February, June and October/November. As a keen painter, gardener and sustainability campaigner, perhaps he will be inspired to set up charities or campaigns that support his interests, or take over some of the Queen’s patronages. The Duke feels passionately about causes close to his heart and as his birth Mars is involved here, whatever he aligns himself with, he will take seriously and give it all he has.

Relaxed attitude

As a Scorpio, last year may have been exhausting for Charles, due to the action of Venus and Jupiter in Scorpio, and with his family expanding and taking on new ventures. This will have prompted Prince Charles to reflect inwardly and develop a fresh perspective on how he should draw his family around him in for the future in a more relaxed attitude, but in a supportive series of units. Last year was very much a thought-provoking year for Charles and in 2019 he gets to set it all in motion.

@VenusAndVesta posts regular astrological insights combined with contemporary culture and mythical phenomena on Instagram and Facebook.