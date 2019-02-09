Duchess Meghan reveals excitement at royal baby 'secret' Not too long to wait now!

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed her excitement at waiting to find out the gender of her firstborn with Prince Harry. Though speculation continues as to whether the royal baby will be a boy or a girl, Meghan confirmed they wanted to keep the gender a "secret" so they can enjoy the surprise. Captured chatting to a guest at the recent Endeavour Fund Awards, she said: "We don't know. Yes we decided to keep it a secret, and then that way… it's one of those things, like, no matter what it is, it's still going to be a surprise." The footage was shared by royal fan account @harry_meghan_updates on Instagram.

Chatting to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards

There was plenty of chatter about the unborn royal baby during the evening, with Prince Harry also overheard telling one invitee, "there’s a heavy baby in her!" Meanwhile, Meghan praised her husband, saying: "He’s going to be the best dad." The pregnant Duchess showcased her growing baby bump in a chic Givenchy shirt and high-waisted maxi skirt, which featured a daring thigh high split.

This Marks & Spencer royal dress dupe would even fool Meghan Markle

Loading the player...

Meghan and Harry recently announced they will be embarking on a working babymoon later in February, as the royal couple will be visiting Morocco for a number of engagements. The palace statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course."

Meghan Markle doula forced to address reports she is working with Duchess

The Duchess has previously said she is due to give birth in April or May. The couple have lots of exciting changes to look forward to this season – not only are they welcoming their first child, but they are planning a move to the countryside, too. They will soon be relocating from Kensington Palace in London to Frogmore Cottage, located in the grounds of Windsor's Home Park.