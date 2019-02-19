Princess Madeleine of Sweden's children have the best swimming pool ever The royal family live in Miami, Florida

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has given fans a rare glimpse into her home life – and it certainly looks idyllic! Taking to Instagram, Madeleine shared a gorgeous snap of her elder children Princess Leonore, four, and Prince Nicolas, three, jumping up and down in their pool at home. The family are based in Miami, Florida where they rent a house that sits in a gated community, complete with a communal swimming pool and tennis court.

Fans loved the carefree snap of Leonore and Nicolas, with many commenting on how beautiful Madeleine's children are. "Such sweet faces!" one follower replied, while a second commented: "They look like twins!" A third wrote: "Adorable kids!! Nicolas is a very handsome boy."

Princess Leonore, four, and Prince Nicolas, three, pictured in Miami

The Swedish royals relocated to Miami last summer, with the palace noting that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age".

The statement added: "Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States. Mr. Christopher O'Neill has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe. The family thus leaves the accommodation in London."

Madeleine and her husband Chris had moved to London in 2015, but the princess was always conscious to regularly visit her family and carry out her royal duties in her native Sweden. She is also the proud mum to baby Princess Adrienne, who she chose to give birth to in Sweden in March 2018. The little girl was baptised at Drottningholm Palace chapel on 8 June, exactly five years after her parents married in June 2013.

