The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are recruiting for a new personal secretary, and this is who they are looking for… Time for a career change?

The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are recruiting for a new personal secretary, with applications open until the end of March. The permanent job is an administrative role to support and coordinate "The Prince and Princess' official, charitable, private and business activities". The couple, who live in Kensington Palace, are often seen at royal events such as Royal Ascot, Trooping of the Colour and family weddings, recently appearing at Princess Eugenie's.

Prince Michael of Kent is the Queen's first cousin

READ MORE: When royals lose their tempers, from the Queen to Kate Middleton

The role entails the organisation of Princess Michael's diary, the wife of Prince Michael who is 47th in the line of succession to the British throne. The part time role requires 6 hours of work a day with flexible start and finish times. The exciting job also allows the lucky employee to work at Kensington Palace in a small team with a generous salary of £25,000.

The individual must coordinate detailed programmes for non-official/personal UK and overseas visits and liaise with Buckingham Palace where appropriate including arranging attendance at royal events. Aside from these requirements, there are some basic duties to be fulfilled, including ordering clothes, books and general items for the Prince,76, and Princess, 74. A few other mundane tasks include ordering household items, helping look after the pets and the up-keeping of annual lists for Christmas cards, presents and the annual summer drinks party.

The Prince and Princess married in 1978

READ MORE: All the times Kate Middleton lovingly cradled her baby bump

Loading the player...

Now you know what the job entails, are you a viable candidate? Do you have excellent English, an ability to work under pressure, good telephone manner, attention to detail, ability to prioritise and a proactive approach to the job? If so, as far as applications go, it's extremely easy to apply. The application published on the 2to3days website only asks for your name, number, CV, covering letter and highest level of education.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.