Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew join royal family at thanksgiving service
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew join royal family at thanksgiving service

The former couple attended a thanksgiving service for the late King Constantine II

33 minutes ago
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel on February 27, 2024 in Windsor
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew joined the British royal family at a thanksgiving service in Windsor for the late King Constantine II on Tuesday. 

The former couple were pictured arriving at St George's Chapel ahead of the memorial service, which will celebrate the life of Constantine, who was a second cousin of King Charles, a first cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and a godfather to Prince William.

Sarah looked elegant in a grey dress, which she paired with a black fascinator and matching gloves.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes

Various members of the royal family were also in attendance, including Queen Camilla, who stepped in for her husband King Charles amid his his ongoing cancer treatment.

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Zara and Mike Tindall, as well as Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi were all present for the service. 

Zara and Mike Tindall were joined by Princess Anne
Zara and Mike Tindall were joined by Princess Anne

As for the Greek royals, Constantine's widow Queen Anne-Marie, former Queen of the Hellenes, and the couple's eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos, along with Pavlos' wife Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, were in attendance. 

Constantine and Anne-Marie's four other children Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora, and Prince Philippos were also on the guest list. 

Queen Camilla attends the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel
Queen Camilla stepped in for King Charles amid his ongoing cancer treatment

One royal family member who wasn't at the service is the Prince of Wales, who was due to give a reading but is no longer able to attend due to a "personal matter", HELLO! understands. 

Meanwhile, his wife Princess Kate's recovery continues to go "well" at home following her recent abdominal surgery. 

Prince William
Prince William was unable to attend due to a "personal matter"

Constantine passed away aged 82 in January 2023. He had been suffering from ill health for a number of years and was treated at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens. His funeral was held at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens, with a wide variety of European royals in attendance, including Constantine's older sister, Queen Sofia of Spain, and Anne-Marie's sister, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

The Duchess of York's attendance at the service comes just one week after she urged her social media followers to "be diligent with their health checkups" amid her skin cancer diagnosis earlier this year. 

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse," she penned. "It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go. After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock."

The 64-year-old went on to say that she's "now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family". 

