Joe Swash shares intimate snap of Stacey Solomon's blossoming baby bump

They are gearing up for the arrival of their first child together, and it seems like things are coming along nicely for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash. The former EastEnders star took to his Instagram page to share an intimate picture of his love showing off her blossoming baby bump as she cuddled up to her two young sons, Leighton and Zachery. "I've got no chance with these two," Joe teased in the caption.

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "What a beautiful little family xxx." Another said: "This picture is just so precious." A third post read: "Wow that belly got big!!" A fourth follower remarked: "They are protecting you and their baby brother or sister older, kids understand it more than younger kids do." A fifth fan added: "Awwwwwwwe bless such a beautiful moment. Xx." [sic]

Stacey, 29, and Joe, 37, have been dating since 2016 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. They announced their pregnancy in February, and while this is their first child together, the stars are both parents from previous relationships. Stacey is mum to Zachary, born in 2008 when she was with her first boyfriend, Dean Cox. She then had her second son in 2012, Leighton, with then-fiancé Aaron Barnham and Joe is dad to son Harry who he had with his previous fiancée, Emma Sophocleous.

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Stacey opened up about her pregnancy symptoms and how she is feeling sleepy most of the time. "I am struggling to stay awake most of the time, but very happy. I wasn't cross with him [Joe, for posting sleeping images] but I did think to myself, 'I'm going to have to sleep with one eye open' because he must be following me around with a camera!" she shared. Stacey also revealed that she wants to find out the gender of her unborn baby, adding: "We are definitely going to find out [the sex of the child], we are too impatient. I like to be prepared."

