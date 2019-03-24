Sarah Ferguson shares never-before-seen photo of Princess Eugenie The special photo was posted on Eugenie's 29th birthday

Princess Eugenie has two loving parents, and they both ensured that their youngest daughter felt special throughout her 29th birthday on Saturday. Sarah, Duchess of York, paid tribute to Eugenie on Instagram and chose to post a never-before-seen picture of the young royal from her childhood. The newly-wed as a little girl looked adorable with a full fringe and toothy smile, and the sweet photo was posted alongside one of Eugenie at her royal wedding reception, hand-in-hand with husband Jack Brooksbank. Accompanying the images, Sarah wrote: "Happy birthday my darling girl." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The grow up fast!" while another said of Sarah: "Such a lovely mummy." A third added: "Such a beauty, inside and out"

Sarah Ferguson posted a sweet photo of Princess Eugenie as a little girl

Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, also paid tribute to his daughter on his own social media page. Taking to Twitter, the Queen's son posted a collage of photographs of some of his proudest father moments. They included a portrait of the York family when Eugenie was first born, another flashback shot of Andrew taking her on a horse ride and a photo from Eugenie's wedding day. There was also another photo of Eugenie posing with her older sister Beatrice and mother Sarah, the Duchess of York. Andrew captioned it: "Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday!"

MORE: Princess Eugenie hosts party to celebrate something special with Jack Brooksbank

Sarah with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Although Eugenie's parents are no longer together, having divorced in 1996, but the pair remain great friends, and even live together in The Lodge in Windsor. In February, Sarah appeared on Good Morning Britain, where she spoke about her strong family unit with her ex-husband. She said: "The way we have always managed to be very, very solidified as a team together, of course with the Duke of York, who is a great father is family unity [and] talking about any issue."

READ: Mia Tindall enjoys day out with royal cousins

Sarah has previously opened up to HELLO! about her family unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.