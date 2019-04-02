Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis now feature on Kensington Palace's profile photo Did you spot them?

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Instagram account was created, there was one very subtle change to Kensington Palace's own page. The profile photo that previously featured Prince Harry and Meghan alongside Prince William and Kate was replaced with an adorable family photo of the Cambridges – another reminder that the two couples are dividing their households. Their bio also now reads: "The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridges, based at Kensington Palace."

The gorgeous portrait was first released at Christmas by the palace, who stated: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year."

Kensington Palace updated their profile photo and bio

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and baby Louis were pictured in the grounds of their country house, coordinating in casualwear. Mum-of-three Kate was dressed down in jeans and a beige jumper, and held onto baby Louis, who was seven months old. George, five, looked sweet next to his dad William in welly boots, while Charlotte took pride of place in the middle.

Harry and Meghan opened their new Instagram account on Tuesday, posting a carousel of eight photos from their official engagements and autumn tour. They even shared a never-before-seen picture from their visit to Fiji, which showed them standing on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel and waving to well-wishers.

Harry and Meghan captioned their first post: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal." They simply signed off as "Harry & Meghan."

Kensington Royal announced the new account, writing: "Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal! Follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Follow @KensingtonRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

