The Queen did something incredibly rare this weekend - and royal fans are confused

The Queen has confused royal fans after making a very rare fashion choice during an engagement on Saturday. While attending the Newbury races in Berkshire, Her Majesty opted not to wear a brooch! This was a surprising move, as she usually boasts a shiny, big brooch pinned to her impeccable jacket of choice. In the words of eagle-eyed royal writer Patricia Treble on Twitter: "Why is the Queen NOT wearing a brooch? She always wears one." Another fan added: "Doesn't want to take attention away from that fetching hat!" And a third joked: "You are totally ignoring the fact that the entire inside of her coat is covered in brooches."

Choosing not to wear a brooch amidst a time when the royal baby and Brexit are at the forefront of everyone's minds - fans are asking if the Queen is making a (fashion) statement on either issue. It isn't the first time that there has been speculation over her brooches. During President Trump's state visit last summer, the Queen wore a simple green brooch that was given to her by the Obamas to signify their friendship, which caused the press to question her choice behind such a meaningful piece of jewellery.

The monarch is turning 93 next week and while she usually marks the occasion in private with her family, this year fans will be able to catch a glimpse of her on her actual birthdate. The big day falls on Easter Sunday, 21 April, which is when Her Majesty will attend church at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The sovereign usually spends the Easter break at Windsor Castle and always steps out on Easter Sunday for the traditional church service.

