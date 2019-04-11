The Queen's 93rd birthday plans with royal family revealed She also has a second celebration in June

The Queen is turning 93 next week and while she usually marks the occasion in private with her family, this year fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the monarch on her actual birthdate. The big day falls on Easter Sunday, 21 April, which is when Her Majesty will attend church at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The sovereign usually spends the Easter break at Windsor Castle and always steps out on Easter Sunday for the traditional church service.

In the past, she has been joined by her husband Prince Philip, although following his retirement, the 97-year-old Duke has not made an official Easter appearance. Her Majesty has also been accompanied by other senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, the Duke of York, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex. This year William and Kate are not expected to attend as they are believed to be spending their children's Easter holidays in Norfolk.

The royals step out on Easter Sunday for church

Prince Harry does not usually attend although he will be very nearby; the dad-to-be and his wife Meghan have just relocated to their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, and who knows, by Easter they may have their hands full with their royal baby.

The Queen's grandchildren Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whose dad Prince Andrew lives nearby at the Royal Lodge, are expected to attend this year as they have done in previous times, as are Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn with their parents Edward and Sophie. Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, and Zara Tindall, also usually attend.

After the church service, the family will return to Windsor Castle for a sit-down lunch, where this year they will no doubt celebrate the Queen's birthday with a big cake. And while many of us would love to have a second celebration, the privilege is exclusively reserved for the Queen.

Her official birthday is held in June at Trooping the Colour; in typical British fashion, because of the weather. The tradition started in 1748 with George II who was born in chilly November. Instead of risking his subjects catching a cold, he combined his birthday celebration with the annual spring parade known as Trooping the Colour.

