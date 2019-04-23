The sweet coincidences in Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte's first birthday pictures Happy birthday Louis!

Happy birthday little Prince Louis! Prince William and photographer mum Kate delighted fans on Monday by releasing three new photos of their youngest child to mark his first birthday and royal followers couldn't help but notice the sweet coincidences all first birthday photos of their three children share.

In the gorgeous snaps, which like Charlotte's were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis can be seen smiling broadly whilst posing outside the family's home in Norfolk. His gorgeous blonde hair is combed to the left side – exactly how his eldest siblings appeared on their first birthday pictures.

Not only do they share hairstyle, but they also share clothes

But it's not just the fact that the three Cambridge children have their hair styled exactly the same. If you look very closely, you will also notice that they are all wearing the same shoes - the Early Days Navy Blue Leather Alex Pre-Walker shoes, which sell for £29.

Duchess Kate is known for her thriftiness and has dressed Princess Charlotte in clothes that were first worn by Prince George, so it is no surprise that all children have shared the same style shoes in their first birthday snaps. In the newly-shared pictures, Prince Louis also seems to have recycled the same Trotters bodysuit Prince George wore during his visit to New Zealand.

It's not all hand-me-downs for Prince Louis, though, who wore a gorgeous 'Denim Blue Little Puppy Jumper' by Trotters, which is currently on sale from £44 to £35. He was also snapped in a gorgeous burgundy red jumper.