The Queen is hiring a social media officer – find out how you can apply here Dream job alert!

If you've ever wanted to work for the royals and know your way around social media then we have the best news for you – The Queen is hiring! Her Majesty is expanding her workforce and is currently searching for an individual to oversee her social media. The rare job opportunity will see the lucky applicant in charge of maintaining the "Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage".

Work for the Queen

Posted by the Royal Household on job sites such as LinkedIn, the role is for a Digital Communications Officer and would be based at Buckingham Palace. The role includes creating content for Instagram, Twitter and the royal family's newly launched website, researching and writing articles and covering the Queen's engagements like state visits, award ceremonies or Royal engagements.

If the job sounds like your dream role, the household has advised that the ideal candidate would be educated to a degree level, have experience of managing websites and creating digital and social media content, be "innovative with creative flair" and have great writing and photography skills. "A natural communicator with a genuine user focus, you're self-assured liaising effectively with a broad spectrum of people on a daily basis. And you'll enjoy working within a small, supportive team," the post adds.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton will be supported by the Queen next week – and here's why

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen is so excited about royal baby Archie

In exchange for your hard work and dedication, the Queen offers a generous employment package, with 33 days annual leave, free lunch and access to training and development to "support your continuous professional development". If you feel you're right for the job, you can apply through LinkedIn.

James Upsher, who has worked for the Royal Household, has offered some top tips to help your application stand out from the crowd. He advises to be brief, he said: "Keep your language tight to the job description, answer the points they have asked for and add what makes you special - but don’t overdo it." But the golden rule according to James is to never utter the words, "I have always dreamed of working for the Royal Family." He adds: "Of course, you should have a line mentioning your great respect for the institution, but play this one very cool to stay out of the 'no' pile."

READ MORE: A look at the Queen's incredible designer scarf collection

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.