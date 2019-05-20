Prince Louis is the spitting image of Prince George in new photos The Cambridges were visiting the Chelsea Flower Show

Royal fans have only had a few glimpses of Prince Louis, whether that's in official portraits or at public appearances. So it was a real treat on Sunday when new photos of the Cambridge family were released by Kensington Palace to coincide with the opening of the Chelsea Flower Show. Louis was pictured playing in the garden with his parents Prince William and Kate, but it was his big brother Prince George who he was most likened to.

"These photos are amazing! Louis is a mini George!" one fan replied to the palace's Instagram post. "I thought the baby was George! He's George's mini-me," another wrote, while a third agreed: "Adorable! Those two boys are twins!" Another fan commented that Louis is "an absolute George clone," adding that their sister Charlotte is "fantastic".

Loading the player...

Video: The Cambridge kids play in Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden

This year, Kate has co-designed the RHS Back to Nature Garden and one of the first tiny visitors to the child-friendly space were her own children. The royals made a private 45-minute visit to the garden on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: See the most stylish guests at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding

Footage and photos showed George, five, Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Louis happily playing in the garden. Going barefoot, George and Charlotte took turns jumping onto the rope swing and scampering across the rocks of the waterfall. William, meanwhile, was seen pushing Louis on the swing and watching over him as he walked along a path.

Fans compared Louis to George when he was a similar age

A royal source told HELLO!: "The Duchess wanted to show her children what she has helped to create. She's spent a lot of time on this and they have noticed. Naturally she wanted them to try out the garden and its features." Kate and her co-designers Andrée Davies and Adam White have worked closely on the project for the past six months. By unveiling her garden, Kate is hoping to encourage families to spend more time outdoors.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan share previously unseen wedding photos

Speaking to celebrity gardener Monty Don, she said: "There's an amazing fact I learnt recently that 90 per cent of our adult brains are developed before the age of five. And really what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops and that's why I think that it's so important that all of us, whether we're parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really, really young age."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.