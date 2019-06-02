WATCH: Prince Harry hilariously celebrating finishing his last A-level exam We know the feeling!

With the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child imminent, we have taken a look back at some of our favourite moments of Prince Harry as a young royal. This video shows the Prince at Eton College in 2003, after finishing his final Geography A-level exam.

In the footage, Harry is seen packing up the car with some of his belongings in bin bags – a classic student move! At one moment in the video, we watch Harry turn to photographers to celebrate completing his last exam by punching the air with joy and shouting "yes" to the delight of the press. Watch the entertaining celebration for yourself… Scroll down for the video.

Loading the player...

