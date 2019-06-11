Sarah Ferguson helps to mark emotional anniversary Sarah went to visit the Teenage Cancer Unit in Cardiff on Tuesday

Sarah Ferguson has been tirelessly supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, and on Tuesday the mother-of-two paid an emotional visit to the Teenage Cancer Unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff to meet patients living there. Sarah shared a series of pictures from her trip on her Instagram account and revealed that she had gone to help mark the centre's tenth anniversary. In the caption, she wrote: "I am honoured to be back at the @teenage_cancer unit at The University Hospital of Wales for their 10th anniversary #TCT#teenagecancertrust #cardiff." Many fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What beautiful photos Sarah," while another added: "As a cancer survivor for 25 years I'd like to thank you for your service and attention to the important cause."

Sarah Ferguson went to visit the Teenage Cancer Unit on its tenth anniversary

The Teenage Cancer Trust is very close to Sarah's heart, and she officially opened the charity's first specialist cancer unit in 1990. Through her work with the charity, Sarah introduced her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to the Teenage Cancer Trust, and they became Honorary Patrons in 2016. Both Beatrice and Eugenie have accompanied Sarah on many occasions to visit the units and open new ones. Beatrice even went to visit the University College London Hospital on her 18th birthday.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unleashed photo goes on display

Sarah's two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also supporters of the charity

Both Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew support many charities, and encourage their daughters to do the same. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained close, and Andrew even stepped in for Sarah in May after a last-minute diary change meant that she couldn't host a special charity event for the Children's Air Ambulance. Andrew took Sarah's place at short notice, and even gave the speech she had prepared, adding in his own voice and humour much to the delight of the guests.

READ: Prince Andrew shares candid childhood photos of Princess Beatrice with Sarah Ferguson

Sarah has even been attending royal events with her ex-husband, including the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in May. The doting mum has previously spoken out about her family life during an interview with HELLO! and how she and Andrew are very much a solid unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.