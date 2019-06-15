The Queen's cousin Duke of Kent 'involved in car crash' with student near Brighton The incident reportedly happened earlier this month

The Duke of Kent has been involved in a car crash with a student near Brighton, according to reports. The Queen's cousin, also known as Prince Edward, could now face a police investigation after he allegedly caused Olivia Fellows to crash her Mini on the A27 near Brighton, after pulling out in front of her in his Jaguar. The 21-year-old, who is studying neuroscience at the University of Sussex, told Mail Online she was driving at 60mph and crashed into the central reservation after she swerved to avoid him.

"I saw the Jag to my left and it looked like he was going to go, then hesitated and changed his mind and went to go again," Olivia said. "He shot across the road. But it was so close that if I hadn't emergency braked I would have gone straight into the middle of his car. As I put on the brakes, my car span towards the central reservation and smashed into it." It is not known if the Duke, 83, was aware that there had been an accident at the time of the collision.

The Duke and his cousin Queen Elizabeth

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan hire royal nanny for baby Archie – details

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "A royal household vehicle was involved indirectly in a collision on June 2 in Sussex. All the relevant details have been passed to the police." A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed: "Police were called to a collision on the A27 at Firle around 8.30pm on Sunday 2 June. A vehicle collided with the central reservation close to the junction with Lacys Hill, reportedly after avoiding colliding with another vehicle. No injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing."

MORE: Holly Willoughby delights fans with This Morning twin baby news

The accident comes just five months after the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash with another vehicle near the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.