Crown Princess Victoria's lookalike daughter Princess Estelle, 12, towers next to royal mum in private video from family holiday

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her beautiful family were featured in a private family video on Friday.

The clip, which was shared on the official social media channels of the Swedish royal family, showed the Princess with her husband, Prince Daniel, alongside their children: 12-year-old daughter Estelle and 8-year-old son Oscar.

The special montage included a series of private photos taken during their family holiday. One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Princess Estelle's towering height as she posed with her family.

Accompanying the video were the words: "Summer is short, but there is still time to enjoy sunny August days around Sweden [sunshine emoji]. Here, the Crown Princess family shares some private photographs from the past summer holiday."

© Michael Campanella The young princess has grown so much and looks so much like her royal mother

The family break looked incredibly wholesome, showing Estelle and Oscar posing beside a basket of vegetables that appeared to be freshly picked. Meanwhile, mum Victoria beamed for the camera as she held a jug of blueberries.

Other sweet moments captured the family of four posing for a sunset snap, with Victoria donning chic flared jeans, while Prince Daniel sported a navy blue cap. Estelle towered over her little brother, who flashed the biggest smile for the camera.

Royal watchers couldn’t get enough of the special footage and took to the comments section to share heartfelt messages with the royal family.

"These are beautiful! All four of you are so beautiful!! Great-looking family! And Estelle is growing into a beautiful young lady!! Bravo. Thank you very much for this beautiful share. Have a nice end to the summer," one person wrote.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

A second added: "Oh so cozy! Thank you for allowing us to be part of your life & memories." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "The most beautiful royal family we have [red love heart emoji]."

The special photos were shared just days after it was revealed that the future queen has returned to school and begun her specialised officer training with the Swedish Armed Forces.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The training means Victoria will take a step back from her royal duties

The training is designed to prepare the Crown Princess for her future role as head of state, succeeding her father, King Carl XVI Gustaf.

On her first day, the Princess was photographed wearing a camouflage military uniform while taking notes alongside her fellow cadets at the Karolinska University Hospital.