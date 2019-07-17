Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named among the 'Most Influential People on the Internet' The royal couple launched their own Instagram account in April

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are two of the most famous faces on the planet – and the launch of their new Instagram account back in April gave them a platform to connect directly with their fans, as well as champion their favourite causes. Now, in a testament to their wide-spread popularity, the couple have been named on Time's list of the '25 Most Influential People on the Internet'. Harry and Meghan have over nine million followers on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account, and the magazine praised their "forward thinking" approach to the social media platform, noting how the account rotates those that it follows in a bid to highlight causes close to the couple's hearts.

Harry and Meghan have been named among the most influential people on the internet

"While baby photos are among @SussexRoyal's draws, most posts are dedicated to the pair's work as royals," Time's Raisa Bruner said of the couple. "Each month, in an effort to highlight advocates and organisations focusing on issues such as climate change and mental health awareness, the account rotates the users it follows—a savvy strategy that has driven headlines." She continued: "The Sussexes' forward-thinking, cause-oriented approach to social media fits neatly with other ways they are establishing their identity beyond the crown."

The couple shared this sweet photo of baby Archie on their Instagram account

Harry and Meghan launched their own Instagram account in April, and even managed to break a Guinness World Record when it went live, gaining one million followers in less than six hours. The page now has 9.1 million followers – 500,000 less than Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kensington Royal page. Others to make Time's Most Influential list include President Donald Trump, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Jameela Jamil and Jada Pinkett Smith.

