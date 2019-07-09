Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thank you card to fans is just stunning – see it here Beautiful!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were inundated with thousands of cards and letters congratulating them on the birth of their son, Archie, in May. So it's no wonder their staff are only just getting around to replying to all of the messages. One fan who received a thank you card was Bradley Donovan-Baird, who goes by the handle @loopycrown3 on Instagram.

Bradley uploaded a picture of the postcard, which featured a snapshot of Harry and Meghan walking to their official photocall at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. The Sussexes beamed with pride and happiness as Harry, 34, cradled his then two-day-old son in his arms. Archie's name was officially revealed a few hours after the photocall.

The Sussexes chose to send this gorgeous photo to fans

The message on the reverse side read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greatly appreciate you taking the time to write and celebrate the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly touched by all of the warm wishes they have received during this especially joyful time in their lives. They send their best wishes and heartfelt thanks." Interestingly, the Sussexes chose to omit Archie's middle name from the postcard. The baby's full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Harrison paying tribute to his royal dad.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong breaks social media silence following Ant McPartlin's amorous display with girlfriend

Baby Archie was christened in July

The royals often send fans thank you cards whenever they receive birthday wishes or cards to mark other milestones, such as christenings and wedding anniversaries. Those who sent a card to the Sussexes on the occasion of Archie's christening last Saturday can expect to see a reply through their letterbox in a couple of months' time.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's M&S jumpsuit is perfect for the summer

Archie was christened on Saturday 6 July in an intimate ceremony at the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle, in front of just 25 guests. Harry and Meghan chose to keep the affair private and have not disclosed who they have chosen as Archie's godparents. The official christening photos did show which royals were in attendance though: Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate. The Queen was unable to attend as she had a prior commitment.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.