Kate Middleton's celebrity friends revealed – and some may surprise you

The Duchess of Cambridge is notoriously private, and has a close circle of friends. many of whom she has known since her childhood. However, over the years Kate has also formed friendships with a number of famous faces, who are just as loyal to her. Over the weekend, Kate and her family were out in full force to cheer on tennis star Roger Federer at the Wimbledon men's finals on Sunday. Roger has been a close friend to the Middletons for many years, and it was recently revealed that he even gave Prince George a private tennis lesson and Carole and Michael's home in Bucklebury.

While Roger doesn't talk about his friendship with the royals often, he did give a sweet insight into his tennis game with the future King earlier in the month. He told reporters at Wimbledon following a match at the beginning of the tournament that George was a "sweet boy" and that he was already showing great skills as a player.

Another one of Kate's showbiz pals is Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon. The pair met during Kate's royal tour of Canada and North America back in 2011, and Reese expressed her delight at meeting the Duchess. After their meeting, the pair became close, and Kate is thought to have even sent Reese a present when her son Tennessee was born in 2012.

Both Kate and Prince William are good friends with David and Victoria Beckham – who were guests at their royal wedding in 2011. David and William struck up a friendship after working together on the London Olympic bid in 2007, and when the Beckhams relocated to England from LA, they became close with the royal couple. In 2013, David spoke about William and Kate ahead of the arrival of Prince George, and said that they would be wonderful parents. "They're going to be amazing parents because they are so loving towards children," he said during an interview with Sky News. "We've seen William grow from that young boy into an unbelievable gentleman. And that as a father is really important."

Kate has also become friends with Elton John and David Furnish through William – who has been friends with Elton since he was a child. The celebrity couple were also in attendance at William and Kate's wedding. Other famous guests in attendance on their special day included Joss Stone and Guy Ritchie.

