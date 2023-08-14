The Princess of Wales parties at Norfolk music festival during summer break – report

Princess Kate and Prince William have a close circle of friends near their Norfolk residence Anmer Hall

The Princess of Wales is thought to have paid a special visit to Houghton Hall at the weekend, just in time for the stately home's annual Houghton Festival.

According to Richard Eden from The Daily Mail, the mother-of-three, 41, attended the 24-hour music festival after visiting her neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley David and Rose.

© Getty Rose Hanbury lives in Norfolk with her husband David

The festival takes place on their sprawling 1,000-acre estate and is allegedly the only festival where DJs play live music around the clock.

It was launched in 2017 and this year's festival included performances from more than 200 artists playing across a staggering 13 stages.

This isn't the first time the royal has stepped foot on the magnificent estate. Back in 2018, Princess Kate attended the Houghton Horse Trials with two of her three children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

For the fun-filled occasion, Kate looked incredible in a powder blue dress from high street favourite, Zara. Her Flocked Print Dress featured an elasticated neckline, dainty blue embroidery and a sash-style belt around the waistline.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Prince William and Princess Kate donned their finest threads for a special gala dinner held at Houghton Hall to support the East Anglia's Children's Hospices charity.

© Getty The couple attended a special gala dinner

Joining fellow guests at the stunning location, William and Kate began their glitzy evening with a champagne reception. Musical entertainment was provided by the Jefford Brothers and Sam Aldersey-Williams, while magician Archie Manners also made a starring appearance.

Invitees were later treated to a lip-smacking five-course meal, cooked and created by five world renowned chefs: Galton Blackiston, Sat Bains, Claude Bosi, Tom Kerridge and Mark Edwards.

© Getty Princess Kate looked beautiful in her pink gown

As ever, the then-Duchess looked picture-perfect in a blush pink sequin Jenny Packham gown complete with floaty capped sleeves, an A-line skirt and a cinched-in waistline. She wore her glossy brunette locks in a sophisticated chignon and elevated her glamorous look with a pair of crystal drop earrings and a satin clutch.

Her husband, Prince William, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart tuxedo.

© Getty Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

During the summer holidays, the Prince and Princess of Wales escape to their stunning Norfolk property, Anmer Hall, which was gifted to the couple as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

WATCH: Princess Kate shares important message from Anmer Hall

The ten-bedroom property is close to the Sandringham estate and many of William and Kate's friends live nearby. It used to be their main residence when the Prince was stationed as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

© Getty William, Kate and their children spent lockdown at Anmer Hall, Norfolk

William previously said of his Norfolk home on Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk in 2021: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

The family have plenty of glorious outdoor space for the children to enjoy, and are reported to have climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings.

While the property previously boasted its own swimming pool and tennis court, William and Kate reportedly opted to replace these with an artificial lawn.