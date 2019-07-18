Princess Eugenie carries out surprise engagement ahead of Balmoral summer break The royal family usually join the Queen in Scotland

Princess Eugenie is gearing up for her summer holiday but before enjoying her break, the Queen's granddaughter carried out an engagement in support of a cause close to her heart – combatting modern slavery. Eugenie, who co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective, paid a visit to Westminster Abbey on Thursday, where she was joined by US Ambassador-at-Large for Combating Trafficking in Persons, John Cotton Richmond.

Eugenie looked gorgeous on her royal day out, wearing an elegant green sheer dress with a beautiful yellow floral print by Alice & Olivia. The summer number also featured a risqué thigh-high split revealing a shorter green slip beneath. Eugenie, 29, wore her locks in a wavy down look, reminiscent of those glamorous old Hollywood stars.

Princess Eugenie paid a visit to Westminster Abbey

During the visit, the Princess was given a tour of Westminster Abbey. She also stopped to view a statue of politician and philanthropist William Wilberforce, who famously fought for the abolition of the slave trade. Eugenie is passionate about ending modern slavery, so much so that she and her best friend Julia de Boinville set up The Anti-Slavery Collective. Their mission is to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic.

The pair viewed a statue of William Wilberforce

On their official website, Eugenie and Julia, or Jules as she is known, explained: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship! After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers; in 2012 we went on a trip to Kolkata, India." The best friends "were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists," which has led them to campaign for the end of human trafficking.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pictured at Balmoral

Later this summer, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expected to travel to Balmoral to spend part of their holiday with the Queen and Prince Philip. Eugenie has been visiting since she was a child, with her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her older sister Princess Beatrice. During an appearance in ITV's Our Queen at Ninety, Eugenie described Balmoral as "the most beautiful place on earth", saying: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

