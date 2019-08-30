European royals to reunite in Norway for Princess Ingrid's confirmation this weekend What an exciting day!

A whole host of European royals will gather in Norway this weekend to celebrate the confirmation of Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit's daughter, Princess Ingrid. Apart from the Norwegian royal family, other VIPs who are set to attend the church service include Ingrid's royal godparents: King Felipe of Spain and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, who are both godfathers, and godmother Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

Frederik will be joined by his wife Crown Princess Mary and their eldest child, Prince Christian, who is second-in-line to the Danish throne. Ingrid's other godmothers are also on the guest list: her aunt Princess Märtha Louise and her maternal grandmother Marit Tjessem. Her parents Haakon and Mette-Marit, her younger brother Prince Sverre and her older half-brother Marius Borg Høiby will also attend, as will Marius' girlfriend Juliane Snekkestad.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark will attend

The Norwegian royal palace has revealed details about Ingrid's confirmation ahead of the Saturday 31 August event. Ingrid, 15, will be confirmed in the chapel of the royal palace in Oslo, in a service led by the Bishop of Oslo, Kari Veiteberg, and the Preses of the Norwegian Bishops' Conference, Bishop Helga Haugland Byfuglien.

The palace gave royal fans a sneak peek of Ingrid's beautiful confirmation outfit – a 19th century inspired traditional national dress, also known as a bunade, that features colourful patterns. The princess' monogram and date of her confirmation are also embroidered onto the woollen fabric.

Princess Ingrid's confirmation will take place this weekend

After the service, King Harald V and Queen Sonja will host a luncheon at the palace in honour of their granddaughter. The service will be broadcast live on the NRK1 and TV2 channels.

Ingrid is the firstborn child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. She is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne after her father and when she reigns, she will be the country's second female monarch, after the 15th-century Queen Margaret.

