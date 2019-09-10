Kate Middleton reveals the sweet thing Prince Louis loves to do Aww, Louis!

The Duchess of Cambridge's children are never far away from her thoughts when she undertakes royal engagements, and on Tuesday she made a new revelation about her youngest son Prince Louis. Kate was chatting to fellow mum Sarah Griffiths while at the Royal Horticultural Society in Wisley, Surrey, who had been helped by the charity Family Action. Sarah, who is mum to 15-month-old daughter Matilda, revealed that Kate had told her that Louis loves being outside. "She was just saying that her little boy Louis loves to smell flowers and he enjoys being out in the garden," she explained. Sarah added that meeting Kate had been exciting, if not overwhelming. "The experience was a bit overwhelming, it's still a bit of a daze, but really exciting," she said.

Kate revealed that Prince Louis loves to smell flowers during her visit to Wisley Gardens

During the afternoon, Kate enjoyed meeting the families who had been invited along – all of whom have been supported by the charities she has worked with over the past eight years. To make it a day to remember, there were plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy, including a vintage carousel, coconut shy, circus acts and gardening activities. At the event, the Duchess also gave a speech to try and encourage families to get back to nature. She told them: "I am not as green-fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring." The mother-of-three also opened up about how she has learnt that the safe outside environments can bring "significant benefits to the cognitive, social and emotional development of our children."

The Duchess of Cambridge was at Wisley Gardens on Tuesday

Kate - who also had her Back to Nature Garden recreated at the Hampton Court festival - had a lot of help from her own children when it came to creating the perfect outside space. Princes George and Louis and their sister Princess Charlotte helped their mum gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the garden when it was debuted at the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate's family also came along on the eve of its opening to preview it, and royal fans were delighted as Kensington Palace released footage of the children playing in it, with Louis even taking his first public steps around the woodland area.

