Royal fans left disappointed as Prince William and Kate Middleton break with tradition on eve of Prince Louis' birthday

It has been a difficult few months for the royal family, especially with Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis and time away from the spotlight as she regains her strength, but they do have reason to celebrate.

Prince Louis, the youngest of Kate and Prince William's three children, turns six years old on Tuesday, April 23, but in light of recent events, it seems his parents have strayed from tradition.

Each year, on the eve of their kids' birthdays, and particularly all of Louis', the Prince and Princess have released a photo to commemorate the special day, and serve as a reminder of how much they've grown.

© AP Louis' 5th birthday photo shared last year

On occasion, they also share a second photo on the day of the birthday, thanking fans for their well wishes. However, this birthday eve marks the first that they haven't shared a new photo of Prince Louis. Kate has often taken the photos herself, a nod to her love for photography.

There has been a lot more for the Prince and Princess of Wales to deal with this year than in the past, though, with Kate's recovery, King Charles' health, plus the immense stir caused by the last photo that was shared of the family on Mother's Day in March.

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London

Royal fans were left disappointed with the subtle break from their annual tradition, however, they most likely will share a new photo of Louis on the day of his actual birthday, and there is no doubt that the doting parents will be doing anything they can to make their newly-minted six-year-old feel as special as possible.

© Getty Images Prince Louis got to grips with a wheelbarrow as he helped his mother at the Big Help Out

Back in 2019, when appearing on A Berry Royal Christmas with Merry Berry, Kate shared that her favorite tradition was baking a cake to commemorate her kids' birthdays at the stroke of midnight.

"I love making the cake," the mom-of-three gushed. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

© Getty Prince Louis covers his ears as mum Princess Kate laughs as they watch the RAF flypast at Trooping the Colour in 2022

She also revealed that her other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were just as ready to get their hands dirty and contribute to their baking adventures.

"I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough," Kate told the former Great British Bake Off judge. "They love it because they can get their hands messy."

Louis goes to Lambrook School in Berkshire with his brother and sister and has recently returned to the classroom after the Easter break.

© Chris Jackson Prince Louis is known for his cheeky antics

It is likely a family birthday celebration, perhaps involving the prince’s grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, will be held after the youngster’s school day is over.

William and Kate’s youngest child is fourth in line to the throne and was born on St George’s Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

He was christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in front of friends and family.