Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares dreamy travel snaps from New York

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi travels all over the world as a property developer, with his latest trip taking the father-of-two to the US.

The 40-year-old, who is the founder of Banda property, shared some dreamy snaps from New York on Tuesday on his personal Instagram account.

One showed the stunning view across the river from the observation deck of Edge at 30 Hudson Yards – the third tallest office building in the city.

Edoardo also posted an image outside a beautiful townhouse, with the caption "NYC Meetings". His business has property across the globe, including New York and San Francisco in the United States.

It's not known if his wife, Princess Beatrice, 35, has accompanied Edoardo to the Big Apple but the royal has worked for US-based tech company Afiniti since 2016 as its Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy.

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi The property developer shared this dreamy view from Edge at Hudson Yards

The couple have a two-year-old daughter, Sienna, while Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Edoardo captioned one snap "NYC Meetings"

Edoardo's New York trip comes the week after he and Beatrice enjoyed a fun day at Cheltenham Festival with Beatrice's cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike.

The two couples were pictured joking and laughing together as they arrived at the racecourse in Gloucestershire, where equestrian Zara is a racecourse director.

Beatrice looked elegant in a camel coat from The Fold with black suede boots and a checked headband by Emily London, while her husband matched her in a tonal three-piece suit and a herringbone coat and flat cap.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo with Mike and Zara

The pair, who will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this July, were animated as they watched the action on the racecourse.

Beatrice and Edoardo began dating in 2018, having known one another since childhood through their parents' friendship. The property mogul proposed to the Princess in Italy in 2019 and they were originally due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in May 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic meant the couple had to postpone their plans and they later tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on 17 July 2020, with Beatrice wearing a remodelled version of one of the late Queen's Norman Hartnell gowns.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice wore a camel coat from The Fold to Cheltenham Festival

Back in November, Edoardo's stepfather and sculptor, David Williams-Ellis, told HELLO! ahead of his stepson's 40th birthday: "I'm hugely fond of my stepson. He's a great supporter and a great character.

"As a father, it's family first for Edoardo and he's an amazing father to both his children. I've seen it first-hand from a really good angle."

He added: "He's brilliant with his children and he adores them naturally like any father. He gives them a lot of time and a lot of patience, and I think with his busy life, it's probably quite difficult sometimes to do that.

"But he's been able to and as a couple, both Edoardo and Beatrice are extraordinary with their children – the time and the energy they give to them and the patience that they have."

Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast