Meghan Markle opens up about missing Prince Harry when he's away

The Duchess of Sussex was reunited with her husband on Tuesday evening after revealing she had missed him “so much”. Speaking after her final solo engagement of the couples' 10-day tour of Southern Africa, Meghan admitted that travelling with baby Archie had been “a full plate,” but said “we’re making it work. It’s worth it.”

She and Archie, who is nearly five months old, stayed behind in South Africa while Harry visited Botswana, Angola and Malawi, spending five nights away from his family. But she has continued to carry out solo engagements, working around her son’s routine, including Tuesday’s outings to the University of Johannesburg and Action Aid.

The Duchess of Sussex joins discussion about gender-based violence as she visits Action Aid

Asked how the tour had been for them as a family, she replied, laughing: “Oh my goodness, well, we’re doing well. I think the schedule - they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feed times. So it’s a full plate, but we’re making it work. It’s worth it.”

The Duchess of Sussex visiting Action Aid

Meghan, who spoke to the UK media after her visit to Action Aid, was asked whether she thought she brings something new to the way the royal family connects with people in countries like South Africa, having delivered her powerful “I am a woman of colour speech” on day one. She replied: “The Commonwealth is a very diverse place with 53 countries, and so being a part of this family, and the platform that comes with that, is an incredible responsibility that I take really seriously."

The Duchess continued: “Being able to be in Africa and South Africa - it’s my first time being in this country - has been really powerful, and Harry has continued on in a couple [of] other countries. We are reuniting today, which I can’t wait for, I miss him so much! But I think for us it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focussing on the causes that are really important to us, you can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful.”

Meghan also spoke about her support for those tackling the epidemic of gender-based violence in South Africa, saying: “It’s been very important to me for a long time to focus on women’s and girls’ rights, and especially their empowerment. So to be able to see this from afar, and then now see the work that’s being done on the ground - I think what’s really key is to focus on the work that needs to be done, but also how much incredible work is being done, and to be able to be here and help support those people who are really actively working to champion the rights of women and girls.” With that, she headed back to baby Archie to prepare for Harry’s return and their final day on tour.

The royal couple and Archie will fly back to the UK on Wednesday after completing another four engagements, including meetings with Graca Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela, and South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa.

