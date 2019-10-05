WATCH Prince George's incredibly EXCITED reaction as Aston Villa scores goal The young royal had a great time alongside dad Prince William, mum Kate and sister Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge treated Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, to an exciting day out on Saturday – they went to watch Norwich City v Aston Villa. Needless to say, royal watchers were thrilled, but it was little George's reaction to Aston Villa player Conor Hourihane's goal against Norwich that really caused a stir. The young Prince couldn’t contain his excitement, jumping up and down and punching the air with joy. Even when dad William asked him to calm down, the little lad paid no attention and continued his adorable celebrations.

Safe to say that Prince George was a fan of Conor Hourihane's goal against Norwich 😀 pic.twitter.com/uazXr9K2Pc — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 5, 2019

Prince George was thrilled when Aston Villa scored

Prince George's jubilant behaviour sent Twitter into meltdown. Under a video posted by Soccer AM of the moment after the Aston Villa goal, Twitter users wrote: "Haha! Good lad! Brilliant!" "So sweet! The Cambridge's are such a lovely family," and "Best video of the day."

Prince George had the time of his life at the game

It was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first outing at the football with their kids. William was dressed smartly in a blue shirt with matching V-neck sweater and Kate's characteristically glossy waves hung loose. Charlotte sat on her mum's knee, and at times Kate could be seen explaining the game to her daughter, while George was next to his dad, who couldn't help but smirk as he gently put his hands on his son's shoulders and told him to calm down. The royals picked a great game, as the heir to the throne's team Aston Villa established a great lead over their local club.

As President of the Football Association, William is unsurprisingly a huge football fan, even tweeting his approval of Liverpool's victory over Barcelona in the Champion's League semi-final this spring via the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, signing his tweet "W". By the looks of things, George is going to be following in his dad's footsteps.

