Prince William and Kate Middleton's Pakistan tour itinerary revealed - Day 2 The Duke and Duchess arrived on Monday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are beginning a packed schedule of engagements in Islamabad on Tuesday, including a glamorous evening reception at Pakistan's National Monument.

Their first stop is at a school in central Islamabad, where they will meet pupils aged from four to 18 and hear how they are benefitting from the Teach for Pakistan programme, a fast-track teacher training programme modelled on the UK's Teach First scheme. The visit will highlight the importance of quality education and how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently completing a royal tour of Pakistan

Next they'll join children from three schools in the Margalla Hills to help them set up a leopard camera trap and identify and remove plants that are threatening the natural environment. The engagement, in the foothills of the Himalayas, will show the royal couple how Pakistan is working to meet Sustainable Development Goals.

William and Kate will then meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cricket legend-turned politician, who along with his ex-wife Jemima Khan was a close friend of the late Diana, Princess of Wales – she visited the couple in Lahore in 1996 and 1997.

Following the meeting in his official residence in Islamabad, the Duke and Duchess will have lunch with him privately. The royal visitors will end their first full day at a reception hosted by the British High Commission at the city's stunning National Monument, which will showcase the very best of Pakistani music and culture. Guests will include figures from the country's music and film industry and creative arts, the world of business and politicians.

William will give a speech to highlight the prosperous relationship between the UK and Pakistan.

