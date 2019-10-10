Meghan Markle's sacrifice for Prince Harry revealed by his good friend Nacho Figueras Nacho had appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to stick up for Prince Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced their decision to take legal action against a number of newspaper outlets, which has resulted in a number of their famous friends speaking out in support of the royal couple. And most recently, Prince Harry's good friend Nacho Figueras, who he has played polo with for many years, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about them, and opened up about how Meghan "gave up everything" to marry her husband. On the subject of Meghan, he said that she was "an incredible girl" and that she "gave up all the things she had to marry this man she loves." "Nobody knows all of the very hard things that go with that. I love them so much! They're good people," he said.

Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras revealed Meghan Markle's sacrifice for her husband

Sharing a clip from his interview on Instagram, Nacho wrote in the caption: "Thank you my friend @theellenshow for opening the conversation on why love should be the answer when we talk about people that work so hard to make the world a better place. I will defend my friends @sussexroyal with my life because they are making a difference and we should all be supporting and helping instead of attacking. Let’s be kind to one another." Many of Nacho's followers praised him for speaking out in support of his friends, with one writing: "You are a true brother and friend to Harry. Thanks for always speaking up about this wonderful couple." Another wrote: "Well done to use this platform to support this wonderful couple." A third added: "Thank you for being a loyal friend."

The royal couple recently went on a tour of southern Africa

While they were on their royal tour of southern Africa, Harry released a lengthy statement on the couple's official website, Sussex Royal, where he explained their decision to take legal action against a Sunday newspaper for publishing Meghan's private letters. He likened the publicity Meghan had been getting to that of his late mother, Princess Diana, and ended his message by thanking their fans for their support. "We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it," he wrote.

Fans of the Duke and Duchess will see them out together on 15 October when they step out to the annual WellChild Awards in London. It is one of the most emotional nights of the year, and the next WellChild Awards promises to be another inspiring evening of tears and triumph as it celebrates children who’ve defied incredible health odds to succeed. Harry is patron of WellChild and has been a regular at the event, which this year takes place at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel. The charity, which cares for seriously ill children, was one of four causes to which Harry and Meghan asked people to donate instead of sending gifts for their newborn son Archie.