Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's team issue apology over Instagram typo The mistake was made on the @sussexroyal Instagram account

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's social media team have issued an apology after a mistake appeared on the royal couple’s Instagram account, @sussexroyal. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a typo in a recent post that features on the page – and staff were quick to make amends. Harry and Meghan had shared a quote by Maya Angelou, which read: "Each time a women stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women." Royal watchers pointed out that that the first 'women' in the quote should have read 'woman'.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's digital team have apologised for their mistake

The couple's digital staff decided to repost the correct version of the quote, along with a quick apology to followers. "We post inspiring words like these so you can enjoy them, remember them, and share them – all the more reason to ensure they're all accurate. We are reposting because of a typo in the previous quote card.

"Apologies for the hiccup, and many thanks to those of you who flagged it for us! We do hope you'll keep and share these powerful words from Maya Angelou. – The Sussex Digital Team."

The caption that accompanied the original post read: "Maya Angelou was an American poet, singer, civil rights activist and was hailed as a new kind of memoirist - inspiring people around the world as one of the first African-American women who openly discussed their personal life in order to help others. These words, used in The Duchess' speech on the opening day of the Southern Africa Tour in Nyanga, South Africa, surrounded by the inspiring Mbokobo girls, should always be a reminder that no matter how big or small, your voice has a purpose."