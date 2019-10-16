Kate Middleton inspired by the Queen - see the sweet way she has followed her lead on royal tour The Duchess of Cambridge has a keen eye!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are halfway through their royal tour of Pakistan and ended their third day with a visit to the colourful Kalash village in Chitral. Kate, 37, was spotted carrying one of her most beloved possessions on Wednesday, as she and William donned traditional headwear – her camera.

There was plenty of moments for her to capture as they were greeted with dancing and celebrations in the village square. The couple also visited a melting glacier in Broghil National Park earlier in the day, which they travelled to by helicopter. We can't wait to see if Kensington Palace release any of Kate's personal mementos!

Kate was spotted carrying her camera in the Kalash village

Kate appears to be following in the footsteps of the Queen, who was regularly spotted with her camera on royal tours. The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography and has showcased her skills over the years as a member of the royal family. In 2012, St James's Palace published seven of Kate's snaps taken on her and William's tour of the Far East, which included a striking black and white silhouette of the endangered Borneo Orangutan.

The Queen with her camera en route to Fiji in 1953

The mum-of-three also made history when she took the first photos of daughter Princess Charlotte when she was born in 2015 and has continued to capture her children to mark special occasions, such as their birthdays and first days at nursery.

Kate was given a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society for her family portraits and tour photos in 2017 and became their patron in June. The role was previously held by the Queen for 67 years before she handed it down to her granddaughter-in-law.

The Duke and Duchess landed in Pakistan on Monday evening and shared their first behind-the-scenes photo on their Kensinton Royal Instagram account, of them disembarking from the plane. Kate paid tribute to her host nation in traditional dress, wearing a blue ombre shalwar kameez by British designer Catherine Walker for her arrival.

