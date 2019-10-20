The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share behind-the-scenes tuk-tuk video from Pakistan tour Prince William and Kate had a warm welcome in Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse from their recent tour of Pakistan on Sunday afternoon. A short video posted to the Kensington Palace Twitter account started with a clip of the royal couple getting into a tuk-tuk which had the British and Pakistan flags in the background. The Duchess could be heard saying "so funny," as she got in and then when a voice off-camera said, "Enjoy," the mum-of-three responded: "Thank you so much, we'll see you there." It appeared to have been filmed on day two of their royal tour, when they attended a reception at the Pakistan National Monument.

The royal couple visited an orphanage during their five-day trip

The rest of the video showed a montage of lovely moments from the action-packed visit, including Prince William and Kate watching traditional dances, spending time at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, of which Princess Diana was a big supporter, and visiting the SOS Children's Village orphanage where the couple took part in craft-making activities and a cricket match and the residents seemed delighted to see them. The 55-second clip finished with the hashtag #RoyalVisitPakistan over an image of both country's flags. The tweet accompanying the video read: "Thank you Pakistan!" in both English and Urdu.

The rare-behind-the-scenes clip delighted royal fans

Royal fans were delighted by the fond reminiscence, including the choice of instrumental music in the background, which one follower identified as Ye Qurban by Khumaariyan. Others commented: "Oh what a wonderful video, especially the first part...Thank you for letting us see how much the Duke and Duchess enjoyed the rickshaw ride," "It has been an incredible tour and highly successful, very well done to the royal couple for maintaining the ties so well," and: "Thank you Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for visiting our beautiful country."

William and Kate arrived in Pakistan for a five-day trip on October 14. They unexpectedly had to stay in Lahore an extra night on Thursday when their RAF plane was caught in an electrical storm. Commenting on the heavy turbulence the weather caused, former air ambulance pilot William joked to the press: "I was flying!"

