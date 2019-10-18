Royal fans thrilled after unbelievably synchronised video of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surfaces The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up their royal tour on Friday

Royal watchers were bowled over on Friday after a GIF of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge demonstrating how unbelievably synchronised they are surfaced. In the GIF the royals – who recently concluded their royal tour to Pakistan – can be seen wrapping up an engagement and rising from their seats in precise unison.

Royal fans took to Twitter to discuss the impressive moment, tweeting: "Body language experts would have a field day with that! Soulmates!" "They just flow as one!" and "When it's been a decade and you are still going strong."

How do they even do this every single time? https://t.co/UvysBw5i4l — Tea Time With The Cambridges (@TeaCambridges) October 18, 2019

Disaster struck on Thursday night for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when their plane was forced to perform an emergency landing in Lahore due to an electrical storm. This meant that the royal couple were forced to cancel one of their engagements in Khyber Pass on Friday morning. William and Kate flew back to Islamabad on Friday morning instead and visited the Army Canine Centre before their departure back to London.

The royals wrapped up their tour of Pakistan on Friday

The royals' aircraft had to abort its landing in Islamabad and was in the air for over two hours for what was supposed to be a 25-minute journey. After the aircraft was unable to land at the Pakistani Royal Air Force base and a commercial airport, it turned back. William - a former air ambulance pilot - asked travelling media if they were okay following heavy turbulence, and joked: "I was flying!"

Prince William remained in high spirits despite the ordeal, at one point even joking that the turbulence made him spill his vodka and tonic! Nick Dixon, the royal correspondent for Good Morning Britain, explained: "We were travelling on RAF Voyager with the Duke and the Duchess… and flew into some pretty horrendous weather… The plane was bumpy and rolling around, it was quite horrendous to be honest… When we did finally land, Prince William came rushing back to us on the plane to check if we were okay… He was laughing and joking with us and saying the turbulence made him spill his vodka and tonic at one point, but it was very good of him to check we were okay."

