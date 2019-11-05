Prince William to visit Kuwait and Oman on solo trip before Christmas Kensington Palace has announced a new overseas visit for the Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge will undertake a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman, Kensington Palace has announced. The trip is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, taking place between Sunday 1 and Wednesday 4 December.

William will be travelling without his wife Kate on the four-day tour, with further details about his itinerary to be announced by the palace. The couple, both 37, recently returned from a successful visit to Pakistan, where they connected with locals and officials alike.

WATCH: William and Kate visit mosque in Pakistan

It will not be the first solo trip the Duke has undertaken in recent years, as he prepares for his future role as King. William, who is second-in-line to the throne after his father, the Prince of Wales, was the first member of the royal family to visit Israel and Palestine in June 2018. It was his most important diplomatic test to date, as he met with political leaders in each country.

READ: Fab Four reunited! The Cambridges and the Sussexes to unite for Remembrance Day

William and Kate on their recent tour of Pakistan

The royal also visited three African countries in September 2018 in his role as president for the United for Wildlife organisation and patron of Tusk Trust and travelled to New Zealand in April earlier this year to pay his respects to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

MORE: The reason why Prince William and Prince Harry's children have different surnames

William at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel

William recently appeared in the ITV documentary Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall, which saw him attend meetings in preparation to take over the estate from his father when the time comes. The Duke revealed that his eldest son Prince George, six, was "obsessed" with farming and that his children are already playing on tractors.

The Cambridges will attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday and the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. William will also attend the launch of the National Emergencies Trust and the London’s Air Ambulance Charity gala on Thursday 7 November.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.