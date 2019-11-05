Kate Middleton surprises with last-minute engagement this week The Duchess of Cambridge will be joining her husband Prince William on Thursday's royal engagement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to work following the half-term holidays and royal fans are set to see them both together a lot sooner than expected! While it had been announced that Prince William would be attending an engagement on Thursday – where he will be going to the launch of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) – it has now been revealed that Kate will be coming along too, with Kensington Palace confirming her attendance on Tuesday afternoon. NET's launch is taking place at St Martin-in-the-Fields, and the independent charity will provide emergency response to disasters in the UK. It was created after discussions held with the charitable sector about how to effectively respond to national emergencies following devastating tragedies, such as the terrorist attacks in London and Manchester in 2017, and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Kate Middleton will be joining Prince William at his engagement on Thursday

It's set to be an emotional engagement for William and Kate as they will meet people who have been affected by previous disasters, including the Westminster Bridge terror attack and the Grenfell Tower fire. William went to visit families and first responders following the fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017, along with the Queen, and a year later he joined the crew of DIY SOS, which worked on a major project to support those affected by the fire. During the launch, William will make a short speech.

The royal couple have a busy few weeks of engagements coming up

William and Kate will also be attending several other joint engagements together in November. On Saturday 9 November, they will be attending the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and the following day, the Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph in Whitehall. They will be reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will also be going along to show their respects over the Remembrance Day weekend.

The following week, William and Kate will attend a glitzy night out, which will benefit a very special cause close to their hearts. The royal couple will be going along to the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday 18 November. The annual event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron, and the money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

