Meghan Markle & Prince Harry share message about 'courage' after admitting their royal struggles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared an inspirational quote with their Instagram followers to mark the start of a new month. The royal couple uploaded a message on Monday that read: "Courage doesn't mean you don't get afraid. Courage means you don't let fear stop you." The quote is attributed to American professional surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost her arm when she was attacked by a shark as a young girl.

The post was shared on the same day it was revealed Harry and Meghan will publicly reunite with other members of the royal family for the first time since their ITV documentary aired. The couple will first attend the 91st Field of Remembrance on Thursday 7 November with the Duchess of Cornwall. Then on Saturday 9th they will join the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Camilla and other senior royals at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. Sunday will see the family again come together to attend the annual Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph, where the Prince of Wales will again lay a wreath on behalf of the Queen as she views proceedings from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. An equerry will lay a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has retired from public duties.

The Cambridges and the Sussexes, once dubbed the Fab Four, were last seen together in public at a charity polo event in July. But in an emotional TV documentary, titled Meghan & Harry: An African Journey, Harry admitted that he and William were "on different paths", and confessed they have "good days and bad days". "Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably stuff happens," he said. "But look – we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him and I know he'll always be there for me."