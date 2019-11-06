Princess Josephine of Denmark celebrates tennis achievement in new photo Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's youngest daughter had fun!

Denmark's Princess Josephine has been spotted posing for a photo with junior tennis player Holger Rune, a future Grand Slam tournament hopeful. In the picture, which was taken at local club HIK Tennis and posted to the account of Danish tennis organisation Dansk Tennis Forbund, the fifth-in-line to the throne was snapped alongside three other young girls, who all looked delighted to be spending time with a local sporting hero.

Josephine is the youngest child of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

Holger, who at just 16 has already carved out an impressive career in his sport, was also beaming in the sweet snap. He's put Danish tennis on the map in a big way this year after defeating Harold Mayot to win the 2019 International Tennis Federation junior finals on 28 October. One day earlier, he achieved the amazing feat of becoming the number one junior tennis player in the world and in the summer, he won the 2019 French Open boys' singles title, defeating 16-year-old American Toby Alex Kodat.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's secret engagement revealed as George and Charlotte return to school

Translated into English, the photo's caption read: "Holger Rune always takes good time for the younger players in @hiktennis… the club hosted a small celebration of Holger's victory in the ITF Junior Finals and first place on the world rankings." Eight-year-old Princess Josephine is the youngest daughter of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, who was born to Scottish parents and raised in Hobart, Australia.

The young Princess posed with local junior tennis star Holger Rune

MORE: Crown Princess Mary rocks a navy leather pencil skirt in Copenhagen

Josephine is often snapped with her twin brother, Prince Vincent, who is fourth in line to the Danish throne. The palace always shares an adorable photo of the pair in honour of their January 8 birthday, as well as occasional candid pictures of the twins and their other siblings, 14-year-old Prince Christian and Princess Isabella, who is 12. In honour of the special occasion earlier this year, Princess Mary took a leaf from the Duchess of Cambridge's book and released three photos of the twins which the talented royal had taken herself.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.