Princess Josephine is Denmark's version of 'Prince Louis' after animated balcony appearance

Princess Josephine of Denmark has been dubbed the 'Danish Prince Louis' after making a spirited appearance on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace on Sunday.

Josephine, 13, is the fourth and youngest child of the new king and queen, Frederik and Mary. She has a twin brother, Prince Vincent, and two older siblings, Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.

Much like little Louis, Josephine stole the show as the family stepped out to greet the crowds following her father's ascension to the throne. She waved enthusiastically to well-wishers, and at one point posed with a hand on her hip as she smiled alongside her mother, Queen Mary. In another instance, she was seen looking up to the sky as applause and cheers rang out for the family.

Princess Josephine posed in a coat and earrings previously worn by her mother, now Queen Mary

Her excitement was just as marked when the royals arrived by car at Amalienborg Castle. Josephine could be seen pointing and waving at members of the public, pushing her face right up to the window to get a better view.

King Frederik and Queen Mary were visibly moved by the cheers from the crowd as they appeared alongside their four children on the balcony.

Princess Josephine of Denmark loved seeing the crowds as she arrived at Amalienborg Castle

The Crown Prince was proclaimed King Frederik X of Denmark by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

It came just an hour after his mother, Queen Margrethe, who has reigned for 52 years, signed a formal declaration at a Council of State meeting. It confirmed her abdication in favour of her eldest son.

Princess Josephine alongside her parents and siblings on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace

It was an emotional moment as a teary-eyed Margrethe signed the document, before getting up from her chair and declaring "God Save The King!"

Frederik also appeared to blink back tears as he sat in the seat at the head of the table, with his eldest son and now heir to the Danish throne, Prince Christian, by his side.

Princess Josephine appeared curious as she peeked out of her car window

Sunday's historic event took place just days after Josephone and twin Vincent celebrated their birthday. Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander was born 26 minutes before his sister, Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda, at Rigshospitalet on 8 January, 2011.

The twins were baptised in April 2011 at the chapel of the Church of Holmen. As the younger sibling, Josephine wore a christening gown found among her late great-grandmother Queen Ingrid's belongings, making her the first child of a future Danish monarch not to wear the family's traditional christening gown – which was worn by her twin brother.

Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent

Like their older siblings, Christian and Isabella, Vincent and Josephine began their education at Tranegårdskolen. As of August 2023, Josephine has been attending Kildegård Privatskole in Hellerup.