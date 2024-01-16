Princess Josephine is so sweet in mother Queen Mary's dainty jewellery and designer coat

It has been a historic week for young Princess Josephine of Denmark as her grandmother Queen Margrethe abdicated the throne on Sunday and her parents became King Frederik and Queen Mary. The Princess, 13, was seen in a car with her siblings Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, Prince Vincent, 13, and on the way to Christiansborg Palace for the proclamation of the new King and Queen.

Princess Josephine was spotted waving from the moving car on the way to back to Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen wearing a navy £3,800 double-breasted Prada coat that had borrowed from her mother. The midi-length piece featured gold buttons down the front in two vertical lines with a crisp collar. Princess Josephine also borrowed a pair of earrings from her mother to mark the special occasion – a pair of gold drop earrings with pink gemstones that Queen Mary previously wore in 2016 to the Stephen Hawking 'Quantum Black Holes' lecture in Copenhagen with a pink summer dress.

© Getty Princess Josephine wore her mother's earrings

The young royal wore her hair tied in a half-up style and wore a light touch of makeup for the historic event. Her mother looked every inch a queen as she made history as she became the first Australian-born Queen of Denmark. Mary was seen wearing an angelic white gown designed by Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmidt. The piece featured a sweeping neckline and regal draped fabric that trailed down her back. Her brunette locks were swept her brunette hair into a ballerina-esque bun which revealed her revealing the glittering Danish Ruby Parure Earrings, a staple in her collection.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary wore the same earrings in 2016

WATCH: King Frederik and Queen Mary appear on the balcony during his accension

Josephine was seen waving from the balcony with her parents and siblings. Their Majesties were even seen in their first royal kiss moment of their reign. Josephine's spirited conduct on the big day has led royal fans to dub her the Danish Prince Louis. She waved enthusiastically to the crowd, and at one point posed with a hand on her hip as she smiled next to her mother. Prince Louis, the son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is known for his spirited behaviour at public events. He was even seen publicly shushing his mother Princess Kate at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 and was seen acting like any other five-year-old at an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2023.

It has been a week of sublime fashion moments for the Danish royal family. The King and Queen stepped out on Tuesday minus their three children for their first appearance since their accession. The Queen looked so elegant in what appeared to be an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look. She paired her Ole Yde and Birgit Hallstein navy jacket which was a peplum style with a scalloped detail across the bust and a cinched waist. She added the matching navy skirt by Ole Yde which was an A-line style that we have seen the royal in before.

DISCOVER: Queen Mary of Denmark's 10 beautiful bridal looks: Grecian gowns, form-fitting frocks and more

Mary added a dramatic Susanne Juul hat with a feather detail, alongside a pair of chic navy leather gloves and coordinating leather pumps by Gianvito Rossi, a favourite with Princess Kate. She rounded off her look with the ‘Konvo’ clutch in navy croc print by 1602 and her jewellery was dazzling. The mother-of-three donned the Connaught sapphire brooch and a pair of diamond earrings in the shape of daisies by Bruun Rasmussen.