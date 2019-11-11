Meghan Markle shares rare throwback from her pre-Duchess days - see photo The Duchess of Sussex was marking Remembrance Day and Veterans Day

While the nation marked Remembrance Day on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex also chose to honour servicemen and women in the US by sharing a post about Veterans Day. A carousel of images was posted to Prince Harry and Meghan's official Instagram account, including one snap that showed the mother-of-one visiting US troops long before she joined the royal family.

The caption explained: "Today is Remembrance Day and also Veterans Day in the United States, a day to honour those who have bravely served in the Armed Forces. Thank you to all, for your service, sacrifice and commitment. It has been an important week to recognise those who serve (and have served) as well as to acknowledge their families."

Meghan shared this throwback photo from 2014

The post continued: "In 2014, The (now) Duchess of Sussex proudly went on @TheUSO tour with the Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, visiting troops in five countries: Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom. During this tour, the Duchess met with service personnel and their families and she was proud to recognise their service to the country. At the time, The Duchess said: 'I have always had such a profound respect for our nation’s troops and military families. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do for us.' #VeteransDay #RemembranceDay."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

Meghan, 38, joined the rest of the royal family in honouring the fallen heroes on Monday and last week. She and Prince Harry took part in a number of official engagements, including surprising a group of military families in Windsor. The couple popped into the Broom Farm Community Centre, located in the heart of the army housing estate and just a short drive from their home, Frogmore Cottage.

WATCH: The royal family attend wreath-laying service on Remembrance Sunday

During their visit, the royals chatted to families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas, with Meghan saying that Archie is starting to crawl. Fellow mum Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, revealed: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl - she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

MORE: Ruth Langsford gives fans a peek into her very stylish living room

Meghan also spoke to a group of children, telling them that her six-month-old son has grown two teeth. It was also on that engagement that the Sussexes seemed to hint that they are thinking about baby number two. "Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children," military wife Susie Stringfellow told Forces Network. Susie added: "We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.