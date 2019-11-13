Kate Middleton and mum Carole are major Strictly fans: see what Prince William said Princess Eugenie also attended the event in support of her cousin

Prince William has revealed that his wife, Kate, and his mother-in-law Carole Middleton are huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking to Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman on Wednesday night at a charity gala, the Duke of Cambridge explained: "I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it."

William, 37, then asked: "Why does Claudia never dance?!" to which she hilariously replied: "I'm too creaky!"

Centrepoint is a charity that is close to Prince William's heart. Joining as a patron in 2005, the royal opened Apprenticeship House on Wednesday morning, which will support young displaced people in their journey towards independent living. The Duke has a history of showing his commitment to helping get people off the street, and strives to raise awareness of London's problem with homelessness.

Prince William was all smiles at the charity event on Wednesday

Before opening the new building, William visited the house and chatted away to residents. A passion instilled in him by his mother, Princess Diana took William and brother Harry to meet homeless people in South London on one occasion, so that they could better understand the poverty that others experience. The cause stayed close to William's heart, and he inherited his patronship in 2005.

It's been a busy week for the Duke of Cambridge, who on Tuesday was joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event, at the Troubadour White City Theatre in London. The 24/7 text message support service was launched by Prince William, Kate and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2019.

