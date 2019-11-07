Prince William admits being a dad of three is very tiring The Duke of Cambridge is father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Duke of Cambridge has admitted that being a dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is so tiring that the moment he gets any free time, he sleeps! William revealed his love of napping during a conversation with music legend Eric Clapton at a star-studded gala dinner honouring a 30th anniversary fundraising campaign for London’s Air Ambulance Charity on Thursday evening.

The 34-year-old and Eric appeared to be old friends as they chatted away about their favourite pastimes. When the Layla hitmaker asked William if he has much time for hobbies now that he is second in line to the throne, William confessed that being a dad to three young children doesn't leave him with much free time. He said: "With the children it's quite hard to get the time off," before adding: "Any free time I do get I sleep!"

William and Eric appeared to be old friends

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton have another exciting secret project up their sleeve

Other guests at the gala included former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone and his wife Fabiana, Bernie’s daughter Tamara and her husband, art gallery owner Jay Rutland, fashion designer Daniella Helayel, and Lord and Lady Archer, who hosted a charity auction.

Earlier in the evening the Duke met air ambulance doctors, paramedics, and pilots attending the black tie dinner reception in their orange uniforms. William also spoke to a former patient, Yair Shahar, and the pilot who helped save his life, Captain Andy Thomson, when he was seriously injured in a collision with a car while riding his bike in Enfield, north London, on April 7, 2016.

William used to be an air ambulance pilot

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Field of Remembrance without the Duchess of Cornwall - best photos

William, a former air ambulance pilot, is patron of the charity’s 30 Years Saving Lives campaign, which aims to highlight its vital work delivering lifesaving treatment across London and raise funds for new facilities. It has already raised almost £2million. Addressing the guests in a speech, William said: "When I became Patron for the anniversary in January, one of the targets was to raise at least £1 million to redevelop the crew’s helipad base. I’m very proud that, nine months later, this target has now been met. Once complete, these new facilities at the helipad will allow medics to respond even faster to emergencies and ensure crews have the mental health and wellbeing support that they need."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.